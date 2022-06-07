Parker Street tunnel mural brings colorful life to Piscataquog Rail Trail

MANCHESTER, NH – The local non-profit organization “Manchester Moves” and the City of Manchester Parks and Recreation are pleased to announce the painting of a new public artwork that will serve as an enhancement to the Piscataquog Rail Trail on Manchester’s West Side.

The 800-square-foot mural is being installed in the Parker Street tunnel near Main Street, and will fill the tunnel with colorful depictions of nature and the cultural diversity of Manchester’s history and community.

The design and installation artwork, slated for completion by summer of 2022, is being undertaken by New Hampshire-based artists Amber-Nicole Cannan, Yasamin Safarzadeh, Jozimar Matimano, John Funk, and Peter Noonan.

Mr. Noonan is a well-known local artist who was also commissioned to design the mural.

This project was funded in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Richard J. and Barbara A.M Maloney Charitable Fund. The project is being led by local resident and Manchester Moves Board Member Donald Waldron. According to Waldron “the painting of this mural transforms an otherwise bleak space into a bright and hopeful space that captures the beauty and diversity of our community”.

Work on the mural will continue for the next few weeks. We encourage people to stop by and see the work in progress and speak with the artists.

About Manchester Moves

Manchester Moves was founded in 2008 to assist the City of Manchester in its development efforts of a comprehensive Rail-Trail network. Through its infrastructure projects and programs, Manchester Moves empowers people of all ages and abilities to live an active lifestyle. The Parker Street tunnel mural is the first in a series of planned public art and lighting installations designed to enhance the quality of life experience for users of the rail trails, and increase the safety of the surrounding area. For more information, please visit www.manchestermoves.org or call 603-852-9539.

About the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The Foundation manages a growing collection of 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards more than $50 million in grants and scholarships every year. The Foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives. For more information, please visit www.nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.