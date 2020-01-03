Jan. 11 +18: The Soul of a Writer, a workshop in 2 parts

Below are details about an upcoming writers workshop in two parts. Attendees must register separately for each workshop held over two different weekends.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Ford House, SNHU campus, 2500 N. River Road, Manchester, NH

info@nhwritersproject.org

The NH Writers’ Project presents this two-week, intense workshop with journalist and author Dan Szczesny. The focus is on working with attendees to find their raw voice and help them break down some of the key myths that prevent writers from working prolifically and achieving an authentic voice. In week one of the workshop, writers will learn some internal and structural word routines to become intimate with their individual projects. Exercises will include meditative space, molding prose into poetry, asking questions to tighten and focus your own work, self-care and break taking strategies and some tricks to make it easier to gain confidence about yourself and your writing. Visit https://bit.ly/2FfwZLQ for more details.

This workshop is $65 for NHWP members or $85 for nonmembers and is limited to 12 students. Register now to ensure your spot in the class using the “Register now” button below. (Make sure to sign up for both parts of this workshop separately)

Not a member? Want to join a community of writers working to foster an audience for literature in New Hampshire? Click here to join or renew your membership to the New Hampshire Writers Project.

Part 2 –The Soul of a Writer, Part Two (Workshop)

Saturday January 18, 2020, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

In week two of the workshop, attendees will take center stage with a draft of the project they’ve been working on. Live reading and performance is part of any writer’s career, so attendees will read segments of their work aloud for a moderated critique that will focus on the emotive and emotional side of their writing. Study will focus on how expressive the writing is, how deep did the writer go? Finally, since publishing is the ultimate goal of a working writer, the workshop will conclude with a discussion of markets and submission potential for the attendees’ work.

This workshop is $65 for NHWP members or $85 for nonmembers and is limited to 12 students. Register now to ensure your spot in the class using the “Register now” button below. (Make sure to sign up for both parts of this workshop separately)

(Make sure to sign up for both parts of this workshop separately.)