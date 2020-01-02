Jan. 17: Currier’s Side Door Music Series welcomes Oshima Brothers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANCHESTER, NH —The Currier is excited to welcome the Oshima Brothers to the Side Door on Jan, 17.

Sean and Jaime Oshima have been accused of spreading “contagious joy” as a result of a lifetime of making music together. Raised in a musical family in rural Maine, the brothers have honed a harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop.

Onstage, Sean and Jamie create a surprisingly full sound with dynamic vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, octave bass, loops, and percussion.

Click here to listen to their newest release, “Hearts as Full as the Moon.”

Special entrance and check-in for the show via the “side door” on Beech Street.

6-7:15 p.m.: Special menu available for purchase in the Winter Garden. Cash bar available.

7:15-8 p.m.: Opening Act

8-9:30 p.m.: Oshima Brothers perform

Member Price: $20 in advance

Not-Yet-Member: $30 in advance

At the Door: $40