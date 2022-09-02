Is Healthcare a human right? Discuss on Sept. 8

MANCHESTER, NH – Is Healthcare a Human Right? That will be the topic of the next Saint Anselm Center for Ethics in Society’s community discussion, set for Sept. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at XO Bistro (827 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101.)

Come out and flex your opinion, while listening to what others have to say on the matter.

Join Janice Baker, Vice President of Commercial Business Performance at Point32Health, for an Ethics in Our World Community Discussion at XO Bistro. Attendees will reflect on and discuss the question, “Is Healthcare a Human Right?” The evening will begin with a brief overview of the topic, followed by 45 minutes of guided discussion over drinks and snacks.

The goal of these conversations is to introduce community members to a practice of reflection and deliberation on ethical challenges and dilemmas and ultimately to enrich the moral life of the greater Manchester, New Hampshire community.

Click here to register for the free event.