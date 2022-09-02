Sept. 23: Support Leadership Greater Manchester at Cornhole Tournament at NH Sportsplex

BEDFORD, NH – The Chamber Cornhole and Tournament & Family Fun event on Sept. 23 at NH Sportsplex supports the Leadership Greater Manchester (LGM) scholarship fund which helps to ensure access to a diverse and thriving leadership program for the Greater Manchester community. Players in the tournament will enjoy a full field of teams, bar, and food available for purchase, and a cash prize for the winning team.

Additionally, all participants can feel great about their direct support of the next group of leaders in our community while reconnecting with past LGM classmates and Chamber members.

The Logistics:

Teams of two can enter for a $50 registration fee. Please click here to register your team or to join as a free agent!

We are thrilled to once again be partnering with the great team at 603 Cornhole to run the play and scoring at the event and to be able to offer your company a customized cornhole board and bags!

You can find the full details on Board Sponsorships here, just be sure to secure your sponsorship before September 15 th to allow the board to be produced.

to allow the board to be produced. Want to attend but don’t feel confident in your cornhole skills? No problem! The tournament has both a social and competitive bracket.

New this year is Family Fun! Thanks to our friends at The Elliot and NH Sportsplex, we are excited to be offering a whole slew of fun activities for children of all ages to enjoy and admission is free for families!

Register today, HERE!

Review sponsorship guide, HERE!

Questions? Feel free to reach out to me at ColeR@Manchester-Chamber. org or at (603) 792-4107.

We can’t wait to see you out on the turf at the Chamber Cornhole Tournament and Family Fun presented by The Elliot!

NH Sportsplex is located at 68 Technology Dr., Building 2, in Bedford.