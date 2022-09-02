Four houses of worship in Manchester receive federal security funding

WASHINGTON – On Friday, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced $927,000 in grants to increase safety at houses of worship across the Granite State, including over $500,000 to houses of worship in Manchester.

Four of the nine facilities receiving funding are located in Manchester with money going to help protect against foreign and domestic terrorist threats.

Those facilities are Brookside Congregational Church, United Church of Christ ($60,300), Saint Joseph Cathedral ($150,000), Temple Adath Yeshurun ($150,000) and Temple Israel ($150,000).

“Temple Adath Yeshurun is greatly appreciative to FEMA, for a Nonprofit Security Grant, and to the State of New Hampshire for disbursing these funds. Feeling safer in our synagogue is a blessing. We are also thankful to Senator Hassan, who is always responsive to our concerns,” said Rabbi Beth D. Davidson, Temple Adath Yeshurun

“Brookside Congregational Church sincerely appreciates the grant award. It will enable us to replace doors that are not security rated, update the physical access system to the church, and install surveillance cameras. The enhanced security will protect the community we serve,” said Dale Trombley, moderator, Brookside Congregational Church.

The grant funding is part of more than $4.8 million for the State Homeland Security Program.

“Houses of worship are meant to be peaceful spaces where religious communities can come together, which makes violent threats and attacks on these spaces all the more upsetting,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “After hearing directly from Granite State nonprofit and religious leaders about the importance of these grants, I have worked to increase funding for this program – and I am glad that now even more New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship will benefit from this program. I will continue to work across the aisle to protect our homeland security.”

“I’m glad to see this funding from the Department of Homeland Security headed to New Hampshire nonprofits and houses of worship to better protect Granite State communities from senseless violence. These federal dollars will help implement security measures for communities throughout the state to ensure families practicing their faith can do so in peace and free from threats,” said U.S. Senator Shaheen (D-NH). “I’ll keep working to provide additional federal assistance that invests in security measures to keep all Granite Staters safe.”

“Everyone in New Hampshire should be able to freely worship as they choose without fearing for their own safety,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “These funds will protect non-profits and houses of worship in New Hampshire and ensure people are safe when they come together and practice their faith.”

“This federal funding for New Hampshire non-profits and houses of worship to improve and upgrade their security measures is an important investment in public safety,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02) “Granite Staters have the right to worship wherever and however they choose without facing threats of violence, and I’m glad to see this federal funding headed to our state to make our communities safer.”