How much you wanna bet Yang can beat Trump?

Poll watchers and pundits were excited earlier this week by news that Andrew Yang had enough of a bump in popularity to make it onto the New Hampshire debate stage when Saint Anselm hosts the Feb. 7 Democratic debate.

That’s cool.

But what’s probably cooler for Yang is that earlier this week bookies and oddsmakers determined he’s the only Democrat in the race who could actually beat Donald Trump on Election Day (Yang -145/Trump +125).

Of course, the only way you can take those odds to the bank is if Yang actually becomes the nominee.

That means he must surge ahead of current New Hampshire (and Iowa) frontrunner Bernie Sanders, win the caucuses and the NH Primary, then spread his math-nerd magic across the country by wooing the politically undecided to jump on the Yang-Gang bandwagon, then sweep past all the other candidates in all the other primaries, grab his golden ticket to the big dance and go head-to-head with Trump on Election Day.