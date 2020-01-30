NH Primary fever kicks off at the Rex with trivia night and surprise 2020 presidential guests! Spectators welcome!

MANCHESTER, NH — It’s political tourist season here in New Hampshire as the dust-up to the Feb. 11 NH Primary begins in earnest. What better way to prepare yourself than a night out on the town for a community trivia night at the Rex Theatre that will include an homage to the political powerhouse that is the Queen City?

Although it’s a no-brainer, of course, you’ve still got questions. Don’t worry, We’ve got answers:

Yes, you should assemble a team right now, and sign up — There’s still time. The event is set for Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

No, you don’t need a team – individuals can play or buddy-up once they arrive.

And absolutely no, you don’t have to play to be a winner during Friday’s first-ever First in the Nation Primary Trivia Night at the Rex Theatre. In fact, spectators are a huge part of the vibe — it will be (non-partisan) party central for anyone who loves Manchester and has even the teeniest bit of interest in what’s happening right now on the national political scene. Expect plenty of comedy, drama, competition, high-stakes rivalries — maybe even a few celebrity guests (wink-wink).

For those who are hesitant to sign up for fear their hippocampus has an inadequate storehouse of political trivia, fear not. Politics is just one of eight rounds of general trivia knowledge needed to play along.

Mostly, says Bill Seney — the Alex Trebec of local trivia nights — it’s going to be a fun night out for everyone, whether you play, spectate, or just come for the schmoozing, live music from the Alli Beaudry Band, and drink specials.

Plus, there are plenty of sweet prizes/gift cards at stake for those who play, from some of your favorites, including:

Ben & Jerrys

The Bookery

Cactus Jacks

Double Midnight Comics



Firefly American Bistro

Hop Knot

Millyard Museum

The Palace Theater

Piccola’s

Shoppers Pub

The Smoothie Bus

YMCA

York Athletics

Tickets are just $25 for the whole shebang, whether you decide to play or just want to root for your favorite team.

Click here to reserve your seat.

And click here to see all the fun events in the coming week in advance of the NH Primary, including a Trolley Tour/Scavenger Hunt (four dates to choose from) led by John Clayton of the Millyard Museum.

Check out mhtfitn.com for more events and information.