Holy Family girls complete season of growth, accomplishment

LITTLETON, NH – Already down one starting player, and in an uphill battle against the top team in Division IV, the Holy Family Academy girls basketball team quickly found itself facing additional adversity.

Missing starting center Elianny Gonzales-Pena due to a family conflict, the Griffins trekked nearly two hours north for a Division-IV quarterfinals matchup against undefeated Littleton Friday night.

“We played a competitive first quarter and then we got hit in the face, both literally and figuratively,” said Holy Family head coach Joseph Williams. “Our opponents, to their credit, began to play a very active and aggressive game.”

That aggression, said Williams, led to two key, albeit unintentional, injuries.

In addition to one of the team’s best defensive players accidentally being hit in the mouth and having to go into the locker room for an extended period of time to stop the bleeding, starting guard Grace Thibault took a shoulder to her jaw, which effectively took her out of the game, said Williams.

“Considering Littleton has an amazing team, we were going to have to be firing on all cylinders and these early setbacks definitely didn’t help,” he said. “There is a reason Littleton is undefeated and they deserve all the credit. They did a great job of scrambling our defense and creating good isolation opportunities both at the three and under the basket. They just played great on both sides of the ball.”