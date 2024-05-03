Taco tourists learn more on upcoming zoning ordinance changes

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As thousands of people walked up and down Elm Street enjoying their tacos, the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department sought to provide awareness about upcoming proposed overhaul to the city’s zoning ordinances.

Manchester’s zoning ordinances, a set of local laws designed to promote the most appropriate use of land based on community expectations, were created in 1927 and then updated in 1965 and 2001. City officials have indicated another update is needed given the changing nature of Manchester reflected by the need for more housing. So far this year, limited changes have already gone before the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) allowing for greater ease in constructing accessory dwelling units and multi-family residences.

Unlike the recent Code-a-Palooza efforts, where the city sought a charette style effort to update the city’s Master Plan, Manchester Director of Planning and Community Development Jeffrey Belanger has indicated the process with ordinance changes will be more open-ended regarding public feedback.

“There are a lot of things with the ordinance changes, and this process is designed to help the people of Manchester have a say in how the city develops,” said Belanger. “We’re going to make sure we get a lot of public input and it’s going to range on everything from setbacks to building heights to materials used in buildings that can creating a certain style on how buildings look.”

The ordinance change exhibit provided a variety of viewpoints from people passing by.

Jeff Alvarez felt that the city should not allow more residential units and instead create ordinances that preserve the innate character of Manchester he grew up with.

“I think we need to fix the city’s internal problems such as homelessness before we encourage more growth,” he said.

Melanie Sherwood had a different perspective, believing that proposals that allow for more flexibility are useful, allowing better utilization of smaller-sized lots and making it easier to construct accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs.

“It’s good that progress is happening and I like the fact that ADUs are going to be easier for people because I think that’s a good solution. A lot of people are looking for ways to better house their families and what we’ve had hasn’t been flexible enough,” she said. “I think we need to get past the idea that all housing happens on a huge lot for one family, that’s just not sustainable for a city like Manchester. I also would love to see more action done toward allowing tiny houses.”

Belanger indicated that a rough draft of the proposed ordinance changes is expected to be released publicly by late May or early June, with numerous public comment sessions held until expected action on the changes by the BMA near the end of this year.