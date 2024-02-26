Elliot Health System honors Eva Martel for 50 years of service as employee and volunteer

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce longtime employee and volunteer Eva Martelo as the 2023 William S. Green Award for Excellence honoree.

The award was established by Elliot Health System in 2000 for William S. Green, former Chairman of the Elliot Hospital’s Board of Trustees, a leader whose legacy continues to inspire excellence and leadership. Admired for his great sense of discovery, he was always quick to find and celebrate the outstanding efforts of others. “Bill” Green was a friend to everyone at The Elliot. His impact is a lasting one. This honor is presented annually to an individual who exhibits selfless service, unparalleled dedication, and has made a lasting impact on issues affecting Elliot Health System and the patients it serves.

The 2023 award was bestowed by the Elliot Board of Directors on February 21, 2024 to Martel.

“I am humbled and incredibly grateful to have been selected to receive this most prestigious award. And I am proud to be part of an organization whose mission is to Inspire, Heal and Serve,” said Eva.

Eva started working at The Elliot in March 1971. Her 50 years as an employee culminated in her role as director of managed care contracting for Elliot Health System. She retired in May 2021. Before her retirement, Eva joined the Elliot Hospital Associates. She has served as chair of its Finance Committee for four years and as its president since July 2022. As president of the Elliot Hospital Associates, Eva serves on the Elliot Health System Board of Trustees, bringing an important voice to the administration. Eva’s love of the Elliot is readily apparent in who she is and all she does.

Staff at The Elliot who know Eva and the impact she makes on the organization offered their support for her selection. She is known as a leader who is smart, driven, and dedicated.

James Tenn, Jr., Esquire, current Elliot Health System Board Chair, said, “Eva Martel is most deserving of this prestigious honor. She has made a lasting impact on The Elliot, and the patients we serve have greatly benefited from her efforts. Congratulations Eva, on receiving this special award.”

Elliot Health System President and CEO, Dr. Greg Baxter, said, “One of the many incredible qualities that Eva possesses is her steadfast commitment to what she believes in – The Elliot is fortunate to have had her unwavering support for more than 50 years. She has made, and continues to make, a lasting impact on our health system, and our patients and staff. Through her work, The Elliot is stronger and even more connected to our community. Congratulations to Eva, on this well-deserved honor.”