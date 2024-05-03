Manchester student earns prestigious Amazon award

MANCHESTER,N.H. – Vick Mahindru, a senior at West High School, has been named an Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient and will receive up to $40,000 to pursue computer science, engineering or related degrees at the college or university of their choice.

The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship gives eligible scholars the opportunity to gain hands-on, practical work experience with mentorship from Amazon leaders. Mahindru is the only recipient of the award from New Hampshire and one of 10 from New England. In addition to the scholarship, he also received a paid internship offer at Amazon after his freshman year of college.

“I’m honored to receive the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship,” Mahindru said. “This scholarship will allow me to continue creating impact as a leader and change-maker in my community through STEM, enabling me to pursue higher education through the financial aid the scholarship covers as coming from a low-income, single-parent household, I am motivated to further pursue my academic journey.”

“The alumni network and mentorship of this scholarship will allow me to utilize the fundamentals of computer science and engineering to continue addressing pressing societal and economic issues, such as helping pioneer new effective and low-cost solutions to the homelessness epidemic, starting in Manchester, NH and eventually across the country,” Mahindru added.

Recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need. Amazon partnered with Scholarship America to review the applications and select the 400 scholars.

“Our scholarship recipients’ unwavering dedication to academic excellence and their passion for leveraging technology to uplift communities is truly inspiring,” said Victor Reinoso, global director of education philanthropy at Amazon. “By investing in computer science education for students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities, we’re not only empowering them to pursue rewarding careers but also equipping them with skills to drive innovation that will shape a more equitable and sustainable future for generations to come.”

Mahindru has worked through multiple disciplines to advocate for others, and the Amazon scholarship will allow him to continue those efforts in college and beyond.

“My passion for STEM through Computer Science and Journalism is my way to apply it through lived experiences, such as Manchester Ambassador for the SHOALS Marine Laboratory Program; as a SEE Science Center intern conducting Social Science Research; and through interviewing U.S. Presidential Candidates, where I was featured on Forbes Breaking News for my trailblazing questions on how the soaring obesity rate in the U.S. is in direct correlation with major companies branding chemicals & preservatives as healthy for our children,” Mahindru said. “This showcases my commitment to speaking for the needs of those surrounding me and this scholarship will allow me to continue opening new perspectives for the public and exploring the latest technological advances, connecting my passions for Journalism, Engineering and Computer Science.”

Manchester School District leaders cheered Mahindru’s success.

“We are so thrilled for Vick to receive this scholarship and internship opportunity with Amazon,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “Vick’s drive and determination – not to mention his kind and giving demeanor – are evident the moment you meet him. He has truly earned this and we are excited to see what he does next.”

“Vick Mahindru is an enthusiastic and driven young man who wants to make an impact on our world,” said West High Principal Richard Dichard. “We wish him all the best and congratulate him on this great scholarship recognition. “

“Vick Mahindru is one of the most likely to succeed, one of the brightest, one of the most engaged, and one of the most empathetic students to come into my classroom in a long while,” said West High English teacher Linda Chick, who nominated Mahindru for the scholarship.

Amazon launched the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program in 2019, awarding hundreds of students annually with up to $40,000 over four years to pursue an undergraduate science or engineering degree. Amazon Future Engineer has committed $54 million in scholarships to 1,350 students from underserved and historically underrepresented communities across the U.S. since the program’s inception. For more information, visit amazonfutureengineer.com.