Season ends for Holy Family boys, memories live on

FARMINGTON, NH – The Holy Family boys basketball team saw its 2023-’24 season come to an end in the Division IV quarterfinals at Farmington Thursday night.

But head coach Keith Lacasse said he’ll look back fondly at the memories from the last four years, specifically the contributions of this year’s seniors – Gabe Lacasse, Joe DePuydt, Patrick Gillis, Peter Tshibal, Paul Williams and Jordan Milus.

“t was a tough loss,” said Lacasse. “This was a special group of boys because of how much they love each other.”

The fifth-seeded Griffins (15-5), last season’s D-IV runner-up, were able to engineer a dramatic come from behind victory over an always-tough Concord Christian team to open the season a week ago, but traveled to No. 4 Farmington three nights later and fell, 61-53.

“When it was over, in the locker room, the pain of not playing together on this unique team set in, especially for our seniors,” Lacasse said. “We gave thanks and glory to God for the great season we had, with a record of 20 – 5 (including Christmas tournament games) and tearful goodbyes to each other.”

Still, Lacasse, who has coached the Griffins since the team joined NHIAA competitive play during the Covid-altered 2020-’21 season, said the sudden finality to the individual season takes nothing away from the collective accomplishments of this particular group.

“This was my fourth season coaching the Griffins varsity basketball team and so this senior class is one I started coaching as freshmen, and I guess I was one with them,” he said. “It’s always hard to say goodbye to our graduating class, I will miss coaching Peter, Jordan, Patrick, Joe, Paul and Gabe.”

The legacy of those leaders, however, lives on as Lacasse and the Griffins look to continue to build on the culture of success that group created.

“Our underclassmen are charged and ready to get back to work, but will miss their senior brothers,” said Lacasse.

Junior Jeremiah Guerrero and classmate Chase Paquette – who came off the bench to help spark Holy Family’s first-round comeback against Concord Christian – as well as sophomore standout Enzo Yonkeu, are among those likely to lead the Griffins into the 2024-’25 season.

Juniors Danny Henry, Simon Rouillard, Andrew Dillon and Wolfgang Hieronymus, and sophomores Eli Donovan and Max Williams also have the opportunity to step into expanded roles next season.