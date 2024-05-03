Got Bats? Participate in the New Hampshire Bat Counts Project

CONCORD, NH – Wildlife biologists need help from volunteers who have bats in their barn or other outbuilding to conduct bat counts this summer as part of the New Hampshire Bat Counts project to help monitor bat colonies in the Granite State. It’s easy to participate, and volunteers are asked to conduct at least one count in June and one count in July.

Structures such as barns and other outbuildings often serve as summer homes for female bats and their young. In the face of white-nose syndrome, which has caused significant declines in bat populations throughout the Northeast, monitoring these “maternity colonies” is more important than ever. New Hampshire Fish and Game and UNH Cooperative Extension are looking for landowners and homeowners with bats on their property to help keep track of the state’s bats by conducting “emergence counts” at roost sites. Volunteers interested in learning more can visit the New Hampshire Bat Counts website for information on conducting a count and submitting data.

There are two upcoming opportunities to learn more about the bat species found in New Hampshire, the threats leading to population declines, and how you can help conserve bats. Both events will include an overview of bats in New Hampshire and information on how to participate in the NH Bat Counts project, which involves citizen science volunteers in helping to monitor summer bat colonies in New Hampshire.

NH Bat Counts Training – May 29, 2024, 7–9 p.m. – Harris Center for Conservation Education, Hancock, NH. More information and register

– May 29, 2024, 7–9 p.m. – Harris Center for Conservation Education, Hancock, NH. More information and register Bats in New Hampshire – June 11, 2024, 45 p.m. – Online via Zoom. More information and register

If you have questions about these events, contact Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or (603) 862-5327.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program coordinates research on bats in New Hampshire. Learn more here.