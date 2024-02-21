Division IV Girls: Holy Family makes history with win over Moultonborough

MOULTONBOROUGH, NH — Holy Family Academy shook early foul trouble and a squandered lead to make history Tuesday night, with a gritty 27-24 win over Moultonborough Academy in the opening round of the Division IV State Tournament.

The 9th-seeded Griffins (12-7) were playing in their first-ever State Tournament game, since beginning NHIAA competition in 2020.

“This is our first tournament game and our first win,” said Holy Family Head Coach Joseph Williams, now in his 13th season in charge of the program. ”

Both teams played aggressive, trapping defense and neither club shot well from the perimeter. As a result, made baskets were rare and precious, indeed. Freshman point guard Ryen Pedone led Holy Family with eight points, despite sitting out a good portion of the first half after picking up her third foul.

With the victory, Holy Family advances to the quarterfinals on Friday, when it will travel north to Littleton to take on the unbeaten and No. 1 seed Crusaders (19-0). Littleton swamped No. 16 Mount Royal, 53-23, in the First Round, Tuesday night.

“I was kind of rooting for Mount Royal. Then we would have gotten a home game,” said Williams, with a chuckle.