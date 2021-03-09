GAME ON: Celebrating 25 years of Pokemon

Pokemon Day took place February 27 and it was a heck of an event! From special Pikachus, to Pokemon 25 gear to Pokemon Tv to seeing Ash’s new Pokemon evolve! Let’s rejoice!

This is going to be a VERY, VERY exciting period in time for all of us Pokémon fans in the world! In a matter of 12 months we will have obtained FOUR NEW POKEMON GAMES! Lets start with the first one coming In about 60 days, there will be a new Pokemon game coming out titled, ” POKEMON SNAP!” then, later this year another TWO games will be dropping! They are reimagined versions of the original Diamond and Pearl series called, ” Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl!” Expect these games to FLY off the shelves and be EVERYWHERE next winter!

So what’s the third release? Pokemon Legends: ARCEUS! This is a WHOLE new type of Pokemon game! We have never seen anything like this before! The setting is Sinnoh, where Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl take place, but not in the current time period, this takes place back before Pokedex’s were invented! Your mission is to catch Pokemon and help build the first-ever Pokedex! What a fun spin on the main series! I am super hyped for this! I hope you all enjoy and find excitement in these new games! Gotta’ Catch them all!

So here’s a break down of today’s topics, Enjoy and let us know what you will be playing in the comment section!:

New Pokemon Snap

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl

Pokemon Legends: ARCEUS



NEW POKEMON SNAP

New Pokémon Snap is an upcoming first-person simulation video game with rail shooter style gameplay mechanics. It is being developed by Bandai Namco Studios and planned to be published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. Players travel using an on-rails hovercraft and research Pokémon by photographing them. It is a sequel to the 1999 game Pokémon Snap

– In compendium RELEASE DATE – APRIL 30, 2021

POKEMON BRILLIANT DIAMOND & POKEMON SHINING PEARL

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Pokemon Shining Pearl is an are upcoming enhanced remakes of the 2006 role-playing video games Pokémon Diamond and Pearl . The games are part of the eighth generation of the Pokémon video game series and are being developed by ILCA and published by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. They were announced as part of the Pokémon 25th Anniversary event, alongside Pokémon Legends: Arceus . The games are scheduled for release in late 2021.

– and is expected to be similar to the original and games, comparable to previous remakes such as and or and . and are presented in a top-down isometric third-person perspective, though with a distinct visual style. RELEASE DATE – LATE 2021



POKEMON LEGENDS: ARCEUS

Pokemon Legends: ARCEUS is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. It is part of the eighth generation of the Pokémon video game series and serves as a prequel to the 2006 role-playing video games Pokémon Diamond and Pearl . The game was announced as part of the Pokémon 25th Anniversary event, alongside Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl .

– is an action role-playing game with an open-world setting building on the Wild Area featured in and . The game will be set in a feudal Japan-inspired Sinnoh region, long before the events of and . It was stated that the objective of the game would be to create Sinnoh’s first Pokédex. The mythical Pokémon Arceus will play a major role in the story. Players can capture Pokémon directly in the overworld immediately without going through a battle, and can engage in battle by releasing Pokémon they have previously captured near a wild Pokémon. At the start of the game, three starter Pokémon options are available: (from Sun and Moon), (from Gold and Silver), and (from Black and White) making this the first game to feature a starter from three DIFFERENT generations of games. Im still sure Charizard and Pikachu show up in some form or another because they are in almost every game! RELEASE DATE – EARLY 2022