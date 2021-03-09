Pappas joins with NH mayors to celebrate impending passage of COVID relief bill

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) joined with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and several other mayors across New Hampshire to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act, the official name for the new $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

The bill is expected to return to the House on Tuesday or Wednesday and is expected to pass and be signed quickly by President Biden.

Within the bill, New Hampshire will receive $1 billion in assistance at the state level as well as $500 million in direct assistance for municipalities.

The bill also includes other assistance for New Hampshire residents, such as direct support on healthcare premiums for those who may have lost employer-based plans due to the pandemic as well as increases in child tax credits.

The mayors appreciated Pappas’ efforts to get the bill passed, noting revenue shortfalls and increased spending requirements forced by the pandemic that would have forced either higher taxes or layoffs of local government employees without federal aid.

Pappas also hopes that a minimum wage increase can be acted upon soon as well. Although New Hampshire’s senators did not support U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ proposal to amend the American Rescue Plan Act with a provision installing a federal $15 an hour minimum wage, language for a minimum wage increase was in the original house bill, with Pappas supported.