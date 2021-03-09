Weather: Mix of sun and clouds today with temps on the rise

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will feature a mix of sun & clouds, breezy with temperatures 10 degrees warmer than normal. Tonight will mainly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Weather Outlook, March 9 – March 13

Today: Mix sun & clouds, breezy and milder High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and mild High 55 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some sun and warm High 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & mild Low: 49 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy and cooler Low 36 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds and cooler High 44 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching On Thursday, and Friday temperatures will be 20 degrees warmer than normal. How Many Days Until Spring? Spring Countdown Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .