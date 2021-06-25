Friday’s weather: The sun will come out – after a few clouds and early showers

Friday, June 25, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country.

Friday’s Weather

A warm front will lift north today bringing scattered showers this morning. Low clouds will linger this afternoon, but will eventually see some partial sunshine. Tomorrow we will feel increasing humidity, that will last into next week.

New Hampshire Lightning Safety Awareness Week

Officials responsible for outdoor sports activities need to understand thunderstorms and lightning to make educated decisions on when to seek safety.

Weather Outlook June 25 – June 29

Today: Clouds & breaks of sun High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 74 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday: Hazy, very hot, and humid High 96 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Warm and humid Low 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy, very hot, and humid; spot afternoon thunderstorm High 95 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Hazy & warm Low 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer heat and humidity returns this weekend and especially next week.
Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures will be on dispay until June 27.
Hampton Beach weekly Wednesday fireworks are postponed until June 30 due to nesting of the Piping Plovers. Click here for the full schedule.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Some breaks of sun with areas of fog.
  • UV Index: Low to Moderate.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: Around 70.
  • Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 06:31 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:30 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!