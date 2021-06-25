Friday’s weather: The sun will come out – after a few clouds and early showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Friday’s Weather

A warm front will lift north today bringing scattered showers this morning. Low clouds will linger this afternoon, but will eventually see some partial sunshine. Tomorrow we will feel increasing humidity, that will last into next week.

New Hampshire Lightning Safety Awareness Week

Officials responsible for outdoor sports activities need to understand thunderstorms and lightning to make educated decisions on when to seek safety.

Weather Outlook June 25 – June 29

Today: Clouds & breaks of sun High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15 Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Sunday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SW 10-20 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 74 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday: Hazy, very hot, and humid High 96 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Warm and humid Low 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Hazy, very hot, and humid; spot afternoon thunderstorm High 95 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Hazy & warm Low 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Summer heat and humidity returns this weekend and especially next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Some breaks of sun with areas of fog.

: Some breaks of sun with areas of fog. UV Index : Low to Moderate.

: Low to Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : Around 70.

: Around 70. Winds : Northeast 5-10 mph.

: Northeast 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 06:31 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:30 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!