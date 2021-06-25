Friday’s weather: The sun will come out – after a few clouds and early showers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
A warm front will lift north today bringing scattered showers this morning. Low clouds will linger this afternoon, but will eventually see some partial sunshine. Tomorrow we will feel increasing humidity, that will last into next week.
New Hampshire Lightning Safety Awareness Week
Officials responsible for outdoor sports activities need to understand thunderstorms and lightning to make educated decisions on when to seek safety.
Weather Outlook June 25 – June 29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Some breaks of sun with areas of fog.
- UV Index: Low to Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: Around 70.
- Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 06:31 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 12:30 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!