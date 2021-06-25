Fisher Cats win sixth straight

BOWIE, MD – For the second night in a row, a flurry of late offense helped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats find their way to an overwhelming victory.

New Hampshire defeated the Bowie Bay Sox on Thursday, 10-2, with nine of the runs coming after the fourth inning.

At the end of the fourth, New Hampshire trailed, 2-1. L.J. Talley’s double gave the ‘Cats the contest’s first score in the top half of the inning, but Bowie managed to get a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a throwing error by Talley.

With Bowie starting pitcher Kyle Brnovich not returning to start the fifth, New Hampshire got to work. Chris Bec immediately got on board with a swinging bunt and the Fisher Cats were off to the races. Bec would be the first of two runs in the fifth and New Hampshire added six more in the sixth to put the contest out of reach, just like their eight-run eighth on Wednesday.

Vinny Capra hit a solo leadoff homer in the ninth to put the cherry on top of what has become a very sweet series for the Fisher Cats so far.

At the plate, New Hampshire received multi-hit performances from Bec, Capra and Talley as well as Otto Lopez.

Four Fisher Cat pitchers combined to allow just three hits, none of which came after the fifth inning. Fitz Stadler(1-1) earned the win for his two innings of relief, Kyle Johnston earned his second hold of the year in relief of Stadler going just one batter over the minimum during his three-inning appearance.

The Fisher Cats will look for a seventh straight win on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. contest in Bowie. Right-hander Maximo Castillo (4-1, 3.52 ERA) takes the hill for New Hampshire against Baysox righty Mike Baumann (0-1, 6.28 ERA).