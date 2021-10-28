LETTER: June has her finger on the pulse regarding housing issues

Dear Editor,

As a lifelong resident of Manchester, both on the West Side as a father raising my children and now as a landlord in Ward 9, I have seen the housing market and rental landscape shift over the years making it very hard to find an affordable place to live in Manchester. When researching the candidates this year one in particular caught my eye and after further research, has my full support. That candidate is June Trisciani, running for Alderman at Large. As Chair of the planning board and a member of the Manchester Housing Alliance, June has her finger on the pulse of the issues that come with the rising cost of rents and affordable housing shortage. Here are some reasons why I support her.

June supports the creation of a Housing Commission, continued collaboration with Schonna Green, Manchester’s Director of Homeless Initiatives, as well as upcoming work to update the city’s zoning ordinances. June believes that cutting red tape and costs will help us incentivize developers to build affordable workforce housing. As a landlord who lives on premises in the same building as my tenants, I have a vested interest in making sure they have a good roof over their heads, at an affordable rate, and I foster a sense of community. Like myself, June believes that until those things are realized for people they cannot tackle other issues in their lives and fully progress within society. I encourage everyone to vote for June on November 2nd.

