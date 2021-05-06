Fisher Cats will play two on Thursday after Maine rain

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Andrew Sylvia

A rainy Hadlock Field on the afternoon on May 5. Screenshot/Portland Sea Dogs Twitter

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will play two seven-inning games against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday following rainy conditions on Wednesday night.

Righthander Simeon Woods Richardson, a key part of the Marcus Stroman trade in 2019, is expected to take the mound in Game 1 against Portland’s Frank German.

Probable starters for the second game include New Hampshire’s Elvis Luciano and Portland’s Josh Winckowski.

The Fisher Cats took the first game of the series in Portland on Tuesday, 11-2.

