Fisher Cats open 2021 with big Portland win

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats returned to the diamond in style after a year off, spoiling the Portland Sea Dogs’ opening day with an 11-2 victory.

Chavez Young scored New Hampshire’s first run, coming across the plate on a grounder in the second, with the ‘Cats grabbing three more runs in third, highlighted by a Gabriel Moreno RBI double toward the Maine Monster in left. Moreno came across the plate in the fifth to make it 5-0 for the visitors and the Fisher Cats added another four in the seventh, sparked by Brock Lundquist’s solo shot.

Kevin Vicuña came across the plate for New Hampshire’s tenth run in the eighth and a throwing error allowed Moreno to score in the ninth.

Only a pair of RBI singles in the Sea Dogs’ half of the eighth by Jeisson Rosario and Triston Casas spoiled the ‘Cats solid pitching performance, anchored by starter Zach Logue’s five strikeouts over the game’s first five innings.

Toronto 2020 MLB Entry Draft First-Round Pick Austin Martin went 2-for-4 with a double in his professional debut, joining Otto Lopez, Demi Orimoloye, Young and Vicuña in the two-hit club for New Hampshire on the night. Moreno led the way with three hits, adding two RBI while Vicuña and Young added two and three RBI respectively.

Andrew Politi (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Portland, giving up four earned runs over four innings of work, striking out four while giving up seven hits and a pair of walks to New Hampshire batters.

Simeon Woods Richardson takes the mound for New Hampshire in Game Two of the series on Wednesday night, with Portland’s starter not announced as of Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.