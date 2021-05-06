Live music May 6 – 9: Who’s playing where in Manchester and beyond

THURSDAY, MAY 6th
- April Cushman / Cheers – Concord / 6pm
- Steve Butler / Village Trestle – Goffstown / 6pm
- Jae Mannion / T-Bones – Hudson / 6pm
- Drum Circle / Area 23 – Concord / 7pm
FRIDAY, MAY 7th
- Ralph Allen / Fratellos – Nashua / 5:30-9pm
- Josh Foster / The Foundry – Manchester / 6pm
- Steven Chagnon / Backyard Brewery – Manchester / 6pm
- Eric “Fingers” Ray / Strange Brew Tavern – Manchester / 9pm
- Karaoke with George Cox / South Side Tavern – Manchester / 9pm
- Mugsy Duo / Derryfield – Manchester / 9pm
SATURDAY, MAY 8th
- Paul Gormley / Homestead – Merrimack / 5:30pm
- Frank Alcaraz / To Share Brewing Company – Manchester / 6:30pm
- Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn – Londonderry / 7pm
- Andrew Geano / T-Bones – Bedford / 6-8pm
- Nick Drouin / Bonfire – Manchester / 8pm
- Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew – Manchester / 9 pm
SUNDAY, MAY 9th
- Tequila Jim / The Bar – Hudson / 2pm
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company – Manchester / 3pm
- Brad Myrick & Scott Kiefner / Colby Hill Inn – Henniker / 4pm
- Video Music Bingo / Saddle Up Saloon – Kingston / 5pm
- One Big Soul Blues Jam / Open Mic / Strange Brew Tavern – Manchester / 7-11pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
ANNOUNCING THEIR 2021/22 MAINSTAGE SEASON – TICKETS NOW ON SALE!
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Studio Theatre / In-Person tickets now on sale
- The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney / SOLD OUT
- Additional show MIGHT be added – watch the website for info.
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th
No Shoes Nation Band – A Tribute to Kenny Chesney / June 12th
Other Featured Events:
Stockbridge Theatre
Vivaldi Explosion, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center / May 7th at 7pm FREE TICKETS to this virtual event at https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com
Open Mic Music Night
- Every Wednesday at Strange Brew Manchester / 7 p.m.
Tupelo Music Hall / Derry / Drive-In Shows / www.tupelomusichall.com
- May 7 – TRUFFLE – Truffle are passionate players and entertainers who are in it for the long haul; it’s what they do and who they are!
- May 8 – BROKEN ARROW (Neil Young Tribute) – Broken Arrow performs the music of Neil Young, featuring both the rockin’ electric Crazy Horse tunes and the more acoustic, pedal steel driven country rock material.
- May 9 – JORMA KAUKONEN – A pioneer of San Francisco psychedelia, Jorma Kaukonen is a bona fide graybeard folk swami.
Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic
- a weekly variety show Tuesdays at 7:30pm
- Tuesday, May 11th – Michael Hauptly-Pierce and Band / Drag Host Valerie Von Vice.
- Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557 / madears603.com
Movie Theatres Re-open!
- O’Neil Cinema in Epping will reopen on Friday May 7.
- Regal Cinema in Newington will reopen Friday, May 7. The Hooksett location will reopen May 14 and the Concord location will reopen on May 21, according to its website.
A. Robert Dionne is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Majestic Theatre and Administrator to Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. For over 90 combined years The Majestic and Ted Herbert’s has been providing arts opportunities, for all ages, ‘FOR AND BY THE COMMUNITY’.