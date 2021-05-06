Live music May 6 – 9: Who’s playing where in Manchester and beyond

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

THURSDAY, MAY 6th

April Cushman / Cheers – Concord / 6pm

Steve Butler / Village Trestle – Goffstown / 6pm

Jae Mannion / T-Bones – Hudson / 6pm

Drum Circle / Area 23 – Concord / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 7th

Ralph Allen / Fratellos – Nashua / 5:30-9pm

Josh Foster / The Foundry – Manchester / 6pm

Steven Chagnon / Backyard Brewery – Manchester / 6pm

Eric “Fingers” Ray / Strange Brew Tavern – Manchester / 9pm

Karaoke with George Cox / South Side Tavern – Manchester / 9pm

Mugsy Duo / Derryfield – Manchester / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 8th

Paul Gormley / Homestead – Merrimack / 5:30pm

Frank Alcaraz / To Share Brewing Company – Manchester / 6:30pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn – Londonderry / 7pm

Andrew Geano / T-Bones – Bedford / 6-8pm

Nick Drouin / Bonfire – Manchester / 8pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew – Manchester / 9 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 9th

Tequila Jim / The Bar – Hudson / 2pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company – Manchester / 3pm

Brad Myrick & Scott Kiefner / Colby Hill Inn – Henniker / 4pm

Video Music Bingo / Saddle Up Saloon – Kingston / 5pm

One Big Soul Blues Jam / Open Mic / Strange Brew Tavern – Manchester / 7-11pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

ANNOUNCING THEIR 2021/22 MAINSTAGE SEASON – TICKETS NOW ON SALE!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Studio Theatre / In-Person tickets now on sale

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney / SOLD OUT

Additional show MIGHT be added – watch the website for info.

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th

No Shoes Nation Band – A Tribute to Kenny Chesney / June 12th

Other Featured Events:

Stockbridge Theatre

Vivaldi Explosion, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center / May 7th at 7pm FREE TICKETS to this virtual event at https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com

Open Mic Music Night

Every Wednesday at Strange Brew Manchester / 7 p.m.

Tupelo Music Hall / Derry / Drive-In Shows / www.tupelomusichall.com

May 7 – TRUFFLE – Truffle are passionate players and entertainers who are in it for the long haul; it’s what they do and who they are!

May 8 – BROKEN ARROW (Neil Young Tribute) – Broken Arrow performs the music of Neil Young, featuring both the rockin’ electric Crazy Horse tunes and the more acoustic, pedal steel driven country rock material.





May 9 – JORMA KAUKONEN – A pioneer of San Francisco psychedelia, Jorma Kaukonen is a bona fide graybeard folk swami.





Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic

a weekly variety show Tuesdays at 7:30pm

Tuesday, May 11 th – Michael Hauptly-Pierce and Band / Drag Host Valerie Von Vice.

Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557 / madears603.com

Movie Theatres Re-open!

O’Neil Cinema in Epping will reopen on Friday May 7 .

Regal Cinema in Newington will reopen Friday, May 7 . The Hooksett location will reopen May 14 and the Concord location will reopen on May 21, according to its website.

