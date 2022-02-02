First set of Housing Commission members confirmed

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen confirmed the first-ever set of members to the Manchester Housing Commission, following their nomination on Jan. 18.

Mayor Craig proposed the creation of a Housing Commission following the recommendations made by the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force last year.

The Affordable Housing Taskforce was made up of community stakeholders from all aspects of housing, including private developers, finance authorities, non-profit leaders, and city staff. In their final report, they recommended the creation of a Housing Commission through RSA 674:44-h in order to follow through on their recommendations and to continue to support the housing needs of Manchester residents.

One of the Manchester residents named to the new commission was Jessica Margeson. While the commission is responsible for following up on the recommendations of the Affordable Housing Task Force to ensure the city has a diverse and balanced supply of housing, she heads into her task with no limitations on what she believes can or should be done toward reaching that goal.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the first commission, it’s a lot to put into words,” said Margeson. “There are so many things that need to be addressed between building codes and making affordable housing safe to the lack and need to affordable housing and barrier-free housing.”

Joining Margeson are Chris Wellington, Zachery Palmer, Peter Capano, and Jean Noel Mugabo, with alternates Joseph Wichert and Kate Marquis.