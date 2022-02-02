Nazaka confirmed as Economic Development Director

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Jodie Nazaka as Economic Development Director for the City of Manchester. Ms. Nazaka previously served as Senior Planner in the City of Manchester’s Planning and Community Development Department.

“I’m thrilled the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to unanimously confirm Jodie Nazaka as Manchester’s Economic Development Director,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Ms. Nazaka is a bright and thoughtful leader whose passion will improve the economic well-being and quality of life in our community. In her new role, Ms. Nazaka will advance the City’s position as a hub for commerce and entertainment, work to expand our access to arts and culture, and help develop a strong community brand that fosters civic pride.”

“I am honored to be confirmed as the next Economic Development Director for Manchester,” added Jodie Nazaka, Economic Development Director. “I want to thank the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their continued support and enthusiasm. I look forward to building strong relationships with our residents, business owners, local officials, developers, special interest groups, and the public to help lead Manchester in managing a healthy economic climate for years to come.”

Ms. Nazaka was nominated by Mayor Craig on January 18. She will assume the role of Economic Development Director on Monday, February 7.