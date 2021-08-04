Creation of city Housing Commission highlights 5 ordinance amendments

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting saw five chapters of the city’s ordinances officially amended, including the official establishment of the Manchester Housing Commission.

Not to be confused with a Housing Authority, under New Hampshire state law, municipalities may create Housing Commissions for the purpose of “the proper recognition, promotion, enhancement, encouragement, and development of a balanced and diverse supply of housing to meet the economic, social, and physical needs of the municipality and its residents, viewed in the context of the region within which the municipality is situated.”

The creation of a Housing Commission was a key component of the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force recommendations released earlier this year.

“I’m glad the Aldermen voted to approve our proposed housing commission so we can continue to make progress on the recommendations from the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force Report,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “The newly-established Housing Commission will work with City departments and boards to ensure we’re doing everything we can to plan for the future while meeting the current housing needs of our city.”

The commission will be made up of five members and two alternates. Anyone interested in joining the commission should send a resume and statement of interest to mayor@manchesternh.gov.

The other four ordinance changes included approval of a non-discrimination clause in the city’s procurement process and three changes in job specifications.

The wording of all five ordinance amendments can be found below.