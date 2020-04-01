First-responders give beloved local hero an escort for next leg of his journey

MANCHESTER, NH — Peter Fleming is a bit of a local celebrity for Manchester — and across the state. He has been a competitor and staff member for NH Special Olympics and on the National Council on Disabilities and serves as Vice Chair on the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Recently Peter experienced a medical incident which led to an unexpected diagnosis of a glioblastoma, a fast growing tumor. His condition is terminal.

On Tuesday Peter was moved from Elliot Hospital to a nursing facility in Bedford, for medical care.

Having met many members of law enforcement over the years a special escort was coordinated by law enforcement from across the state. Cruisers, EMS, and fire aparatus lined up outside the Elliot Hospital where Peter was loaded into an AMR ambulance and the next leg of his journey began. With lights flashing and sirens wailing, the convoy proceeded through Manchester and into Bedford.

Police departments from as far away as Waterville Valley, NH State Police, and many other departments participated in the gesture of gratitude and respect for a man who has given so much of himself to make his community a better place for all.