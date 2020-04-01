First-responders give beloved local hero an escort for next leg of his journey

MANCHESTER, NH — Peter Fleming is a bit of a local celebrity for Manchester — and across the state. He has been a competitor and staff member for NH Special Olympics and on the National Council on Disabilities and serves as Vice Chair on the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities.
On Tuesday Peter was moved from Elliot Hospital to a nursing facility in Bedford, for medical care.
Having met many members of law enforcement over the years a special escort was coordinated by law enforcement from across the state. Cruisers, EMS, and fire aparatus lined up outside the Elliot Hospital where Peter was loaded into an AMR ambulance and the next leg of his journey began. With lights flashing and sirens wailing, the convoy proceeded through Manchester and into Bedford.