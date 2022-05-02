Elaine Monahan, 69: Married for 47 years to the love of her life, proud mom and grandmom

MANCHESTER, NH – Elaine Claire Monahan, 69, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 30 surrounded by her loving family following a short illness.

Elaine was born in Manchester, NH on August 27, 1952 to the late Ernest and Dorothy (Provencher) Guilbeault. She graduated from Bishop Brady High School in Concord, NH, Class of 1969 and Mount Saint Mary’s College in Hooksett, NH, Class of 1973 with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. Her career spanned over 34 years including title one education, office assistant to Dr. Richard O’Neil, DDS and most recently Administrative Assistant at the Manchester School of Technology for 26 years prior to her retirement in 2017.

In July 1973 she met the love of her life Kevin Monahan and the two happily wed in 1974. They proudly raised a family including two daughters, while developing cherished memories during holidays and family vacations. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who highly valued the importance of family. She repeatedly put the needs of her family before her own.

During retirement she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, socializing with friends and neighbors, long walks outside and the Hallmark Channel. She was fortunate to visit family in Texas and spend cherished time there prior to her illness onset.

Family members include her husband of 47 years Kevin Monahan, her daughters Lori Monahan and husband Lee Lowell of Goffstown, NH and their son Connor Lowell and Erin Ross and husband Duncan Ross of Dover, NH and their son Hunter and daughter Lilah. She is survived by a brother Dennis Guilbeault and wife Dawn of Twin Mountain, NH and a sister Donna Dempsey and husband Gary of Manchester, NH. She is also survived by nieces and nephews including Ashley Winters and husband Adam, Stephanie Boucher and husband Greg, Christopher Guilbeault and wife Mariah, Ryan Dempsey and wife Abby and Hannah Dempsey. Additionally, she is survived by great nieces and nephews, many close friends and neighbors, especially Maryanne O’Leary who is a cherished friend.

The family would like to thank the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital for their compassionate care during a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, any desired donation can be made in Elaine’s name towards cancer treatment at either establishment.

The family will be having a celebration of life and private burial at a future date.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

