Dignitaries celebrate Manchester BAE Systems new facility ribbon cutting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation and various other dignitaries gathered on Goffs Falls Road to celebrate the ribbon cutting of BAE Systems new 200,000 square foot Pine Island facility.

After several years of planning and construction, the facility has 16 miles of pipes, an acre of roofing materials and 185 miles of electrical wire along with office space, engineering labs, an auditorium and other on-site amenities.

Several of the speakers noted BAE Systems long-standing relationship with the state, with the company now employing over 6,000 Granite Staters, and what that relationship says for the strength of New Hampshire’s attractiveness for companies.

Sununu noted that BAE Systems could have built the facility elsewhere in the U.S. or other parts of the world, but decided to choose New Hampshire, and he said that was a source of pride.

“We know a lot of businesses that want to come to New Hampshire and that’s great. But, BAE has been a part of our family,” he said. “They’ve been one of our largest employers for so long and the fact that they keep landing these types of investments here, we want to do our part right and make sure that we’re living up to our end of the bargain.”

The speakers also noted that the facilities location, just off Route 101, will draw in employees from across the state.

Members of the Congressional Delegation also emphasized BAE Systems’ importance to the U.S. Military, with its focus on electronic warfare components and other items designed to protect U.S. Armed Service members.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) expanded upon that thought and stressed the importance of BAE Systems work for U.S. allies as well.

“I just want to say that as we think about what the products made here mean to our country, not only to our security, but to our capacity to lead democracies everywhere, I want to take a moment to acknowledge how fitting it is that BAE chooses to expand in the Live Free or Die state,” said Hassan. “When we say ‘Live Free or Die’, we mean it in New Hampshire. Right now, we are watching Ukrainians vote for their lives right now for what we have and I think it’s a really important time for us all to remember the difference that BAE employees are making, not just for New Hampshire and Manchester.”

The facility’s main role will be geared toward research and development for electronic warfare components related to the F-35, a multi-role fighter aircraft used by the United States military and several of its allies.

According to BAE Systems Vice President of F-35 Solutions Lisa Aucoin, the facilities have room for approximately 650 to 800 engineers, with 300 already employed and 200 expected to come on board in the near future.

Aucoin believes that the work done at the Pine Island facility will help sustain other nearby BAE facilities with a larger focus on manufacturing the components.

“I will tell you that the work we do here is going to provide decades of work for BAE and for employees who work and live here in New Hampshire,” she said.