Federal money available to youth who’ve ‘aged out’ of foster care

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), is urging former foster youth to apply for time-limited federal funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. To date, more than 300 youth and young adults up to age 22 who spent time in foster care after the age of 16 have accessed this critical federal funding, which can be used for rent, utilities, groceries, education expenses, and other necessities.

“We streamlined the application process to break down barriers, providing better, faster outcomes for our former foster youth,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Thanks to the teams at DCYF and Waypoint for their partnership — don’t wait to apply!”

“The COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted our older youth in care and former foster youth, who are either in the process of transitioning to adulthood or are new to this phase of their lives,” said DCYF Director Joseph E. Ribsam. “Through this additional funding, we have an opportunity to impact their future success. Knowing that assistance is available for things like food, rent, or transportation can make a real difference for young adults who can use this support to jump-start their futures.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act increased supplemental funding for the John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood program by $400 million for fiscal year 2021, with a minimum of $50 million to be dedicated to education and training vouchers.

In order to provide a simplified online application process, DCYF is leveraging its existing partnership with Waypoint, which works with former foster youth to connect them with available community resources across the state. Individuals interested in applying for the funds can do so through Waypoint’s online portal.

Funding will continue to be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and amounts will be based on current age and exit status from DCYF. Deadline for application is September 30, 2022.