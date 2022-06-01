Downtown street closures announced on Thursday for Easter Seals/Eversource 5k

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester has announced several street closures on Thursday, June 2 for the annual Easter Seals/Eversource 5K race.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Canal Street will be closed from Granite Street to West Brook Street, Langdon Street and West Brook Street will be closed from Canal Street to Elm Street and the Notre Dame Bridge will be closed from McGregor Square to Elm Street.

Elm Street will also be closed from West Merrimack Street to Granite Street from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

A map of the affected streets can be found below.

More information on the race can be found here.