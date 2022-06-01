Downtown street closures announced on Thursday for Easter Seals/Eversource 5k

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester has announced several street closures on Thursday, June 2 for the annual Easter Seals/Eversource 5K race.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., Canal Street will be closed from Granite Street to West Brook Street, Langdon Street and West Brook Street will be closed from Canal Street to Elm Street and the Notre Dame Bridge will be closed from McGregor Square to Elm Street.

Elm Street will also be closed from West Merrimack Street to Granite Street from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

A map of the affected streets can be found below.

More information on the race can be found here.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts