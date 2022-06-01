MPD Under the Radar: Woman running up and down Valley Street pretending to shoot cars with finger

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their re-occurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

May 11, 7:09 p.m. – An individual on Nashua Street said that their neighbor’s dog just attacked another woman’s dog that walked down the street.

The individual told police that this is not the first time that has happened and the neighbor threatened him because he asked the woman if she was okay.

The individual also told police that they would head to the neighbor’s house if action was not taken, with the individual’s husband also apparently making threatening calls to the neighbor over the dog.

Officers investigated the matter and found no crimes were committed and advised both parties to stay away from each other.

May 11, 7:33 p.m. – A woman was spotted near the corner of Valley Street and Maple Street running up and down the street pointing her finger at cars, pretending to shoot them.

Additional information was not provided.

May 12, 2:19 p.m. – A man on Page Street sought to file a complaint against his ex-wife, who he said was constantly texting him and accusing him of sexual assault.

The man said he cannot block her number because they have ongoing child custody problems and his lawyer said the court would likely not grant a restraining order.

Several hours later, officers looked through text messages provided by the man and could find no evidence of harassment.

May 12, 4:41 p.m. – A man was reported on Manchester Street exposing himself and urinating on the sidewalk.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene along with two police officers. Additional information was not provided.

May 12, 7:41 p.m. – A woman from Mast Road called and said that her daughter was receiving threatening text messages from a female roommate, adding that the female roommate later showed up at their residence and vandalized the property.

The woman said the daughter is too afraid to call police and that a few months ago, a man “shot up her car.”

Police attempted to contact with daughter, but only caught up with her during a second visit to her apartment. They learned that the daughter is currently moving out because rent had not been paid. The daughter said that the roommate had not paid her share of the rent and utility bills and was talking with the landlord to see if only the roommate could be evicted from the apartment.

Officers advised the daughter on how to obtain a civil protection order.

May 12, 8:50 p.m. – A tow truck driver called police from Elm Street after the owner of a vehicle he is trying to tow would not leave the vehicle.

Additional information was not provided.

May 13, 4:08 a.m. – An employee on Union Street said that a customer threatened to fight him after his shift ended and said he was going to wait outside the building.

Police were unable to find the customer. Additional information was not provided.