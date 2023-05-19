Diocese of Manchester seeks nominations for ‘life and love’ volunteers making a difference

MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, is currently seeking nominations for the Vita et Caritas Award (For Life and Love Award), given to a volunteer of a nonprofit organization that makes significant contributions that help transform the lives of women, children and families. The nonprofit organization will also receive a $2,500 grant. The recipient will be honored on September 13th at the annual Bishop’s Summer Reception, celebrating the success of the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund campaign.

This annual award is given in honor of the memory of Ruthie Ford, whose life reflected Catholic ideals and tireless dedication to service in the cause of helping women, children and families. After Ford’s death in 2012, her family worked with the Diocese of Manchester to establish the Vita et Caritas Award. Ford was one of the first supporters as well as a director of what today is the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund.

An application form and information are available on the Diocesan website at www.catholicnh.org/vca. Nominations are submitted electronically. The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund will evaluate all applications and recommend the award winner to the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, D.D., Bishop of Manchester, for final approval. Applications are due by June 2, 2023.