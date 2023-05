MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ home has reached the final four in Ballpark Digest’s Best of the Ballparks Double-A Division.

Delta Dental Stadium is facing off against the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, Dunkin’ Park, for a chance to face off against one of two stadiums from the Texas League in the contest by Ballpark Magazine to determine fans’ favorite Double-A ballpark.

To vote, click here. The voting will close at 2 pm on Sunday, May 21.