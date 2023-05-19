Saturday’s weather: Cloudy & breezy with afternoon showers, high of 67

Friday, May 19, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

VIDEO: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.

Saturday’s Weather

Today a few showers this morning turning into a steady rain this afternoon into tonight with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals around one inch possible. Sunshine returns Sunday along with warmer temperatures.


5-Day Forecast May 20-24

Today: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers with afternoon rain (.50″). High 67 Winds: SSE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Some rain (.50″) early with showers late. Low 56 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 71 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 42 Winds: Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer has some sun & clouds with temperatures in the low 80s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Showers to a steady rain.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: Around 60.

Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:54 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 12:50 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period but could be a rumble of thunder at night. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

