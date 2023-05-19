Saturday’s weather: Cloudy & breezy with afternoon showers, high of 67

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the after

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Cloudy. Showers to a steady rain.

UV Index: Low

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: Around 60.

Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:54 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 12:50 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period but could be a rumble of thunder at night. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.