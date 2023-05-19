Saturday’s weather: Cloudy & breezy with afternoon showers, high of 67

VIDEO: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.
Saturday’s Weather
Today a few showers this morning turning into a steady rain this afternoon into tonight with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals around one inch possible. Sunshine returns Sunday along with warmer temperatures.
5-Day Forecast May 20-24
Today: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers with afternoon rain (.50″). High 67 Winds: SSE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Some rain (.50″) early with showers late. Low 56 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
An early look at Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer has some sun & clouds with temperatures in the low 80s.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Cloudy. Showers to a steady rain.
UV Index: Low
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: Around 60.
Winds: Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period but could be a rumble of thunder at night. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
