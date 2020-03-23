DHHS accepting applications for COVID-19 relief fund

DH

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that the COVID-19 Emergency Healthcare System Relief Fund is now accepting applications from hospitals and healthcare providers on the frontline responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 19th, Governor Chris Sununu issued Emergency Order #9, which established the COVID-19 Emergency Healthcare System Relief Fund. The order creates a $50 million fund to provide emergency relief to hospitals and other health care providers that are serving as an essential component of the State’s healthcare system during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The application can be found here. Applications should be sent to healthcarerelieffund@dhhs.nh.gov no later than the close of business, Monday, March 30.

For more information, please visit NH.gov/covid19/.