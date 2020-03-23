Sununu issues emergency orders on hand sanitizer, remote meetings and out-of-state medical practices

CONCORD, N.H. – Governor Chris Sununu issued five more emergency orders on Monday, bringing the total number up to 15 since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

Emergency Order #11 allows remote notarization of legal documents.

Emergency Order #12 provides guidelines on the public’s right to notice and observe state and local government meetings that are being held remotely.

Emergency Order #13 allows pharmacists to compound and sell hand sanitizer over the counter and perform non-dispensing tasks remotely.

Emergency Order #14 allows out-of-state pharmacies to temporary licenses to ship drugs to clinical trial participants that reside in New Hampshire.

Emergency Order #15 allows out-of-state medical providers to provide services to New Hampshire residents through telehealth.

A full list of Sununu’s emergency orders from 2020 can be found here.

In addition to this and his press conference, Monday also held a letter from Sununu to U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) regarding steps that can be taken to provide economic assistance to small businesses.

A copy of the letter can be found here.