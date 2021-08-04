Delta Dental Stadium to host September gala



Manchester, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) and the Fisher Cats Foundation are pleased to announce a new charitable event for 2021: the Dinner Under the Stars Gala, benefitting the Granite State Children’s Alliance and Hope for New Hampshire Recovery.

The event will take place on September 30 from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium.

“We’re so excited to host Dinner Under the Stars and transform our baseball diamond into a unique dining experience,” said Stephanie Fournier, Executive Director of the Fisher Cats Foundation. “The Granite State Children’s Alliance and Hope for New Hampshire Recovery are causes that are close to our hearts, and we’re proud to continue supporting them through this brand new event.”

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to join Hope for NH Recovery as a beneficiary of this great event,” said Joy Barrett, CEO of the Granite State Children’s Alliance. “The pandemic has been an unprecedented time for all of us and our concern for children rose astronomically during times of extreme social isolation. Together with great partnerships and supports from organizations like the Fisher Cats , we have remained unwavering in our service to child abuse victims and their caregivers because our work makes a difference. We know it takes all of us working together to help children heal, survive, and thrive.”

“The Fisher Cats have been incredibly supportive of recovery in general and Hope in particular,” said Keith Howard, Hope’s executive director. “Manchester is lucky to have professional baseball and even luckier to have it be the Fisher Cats .”