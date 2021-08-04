Southside’s Cataldo selected to serve as assistant principal at Central High School

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, Manchester School District announced that Lewis Cataldo has been selected to fill the open assistant principal position at Central High School.

Cataldo is a longtime Manchester resident and has worked in the Manchester School District for the last four years, serving as an assistant principal at Southside Middle School. Prior to that, Cataldo taught social studies for 11 years at Cawley Middle School in Hooksett. He received his undergraduate degree from Saint Anselm College and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am very excited to join the team at Central,” Cataldo said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work at a school with such a strong community and rich history. I have cherished my time at Southside and am thankful for the people I have worked with. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with the students, faculty and families of Central and to be a part of the great things happening there.”

Cataldo is filling the position vacated when Deb Roukey was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Central. Roukey replaced former principal John Vaccarezza, who left to take the principal job at Timberlane Regional High School. Cataldo joins Roukey and Assistant Principals Jane Clayton and William Collins on the leadership team at Central.

Cataldo will start at Central later next week after finishing up at Southside. Manchester School District will begin seeking applicants for assistant principal at Southside.

In addition to the Southside position, Manchester School District is seeking applicants for a number of positions, including teachers, coaches and administrators. You can find all available positions at https://hr.mansd.org/.