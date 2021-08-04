Samad Taylor Has Two Hits and RBI in Fisher Cats 12-1 Loss

Manchester, N.H. – Samad Taylor went 2-for-4 and drove in the only run for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) in a 12-1 loss to the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats (36-40) hit the board in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by Demi Orimoloye and a single by Taylor, who also had a double in his first plate appearance.

Hartford (25-54) starter Ryan Feltner (W, 2-2) worked seven scoreless frames, retiring the final 15 batters he faced in an impressive effort.

The Yard Goats jumped on New Hampshire early. Jameson Hannah hit the second pitch of the game out of the park to right field to give the Yard Goats an early 1-0 lead. They tacked on four more runs in the top of the second, ending the outing for New Hampshire’s Johnny Barbato (L, 2-3).

The Yard Goats capped a five-run third inning with a home run by Casey Golden and added a solo shot by Coco Montes in the top of the fourth frame for an 11-0 lead. Elehuris Montero knocked in a run with a single in the seventh inning.

New Hampshire’s bullpen did have a strong finish to the game with relievers Adrian Hernandez, Emerson Jimenez, Graham Spraker, and Brandon Eisert limiting the Yard Goats to one unearned run on one hit over the final five innings.

The series with the Yard Goats continues on Thursday at 7:05 p.m