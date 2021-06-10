City woman dead following motorcycle crash at Pine and Willow streets

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman has died after a motorcycle crash late Wednesday in which she was a passenger.

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Willow and Pine Streets for reports of a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival the Manchester Police located a motorcycle that crashed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle. The motorcycle was ridden by two people both from Manchester. The passenger of the motorcycle was identified as Paige Parkinson, 25, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This crash continues to be investigated by the Manchester Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.