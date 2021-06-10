Congressional Roundup: Shaheen questions Garland, RCAP Act, Canadian border letter

It’s June 10, 2021. Here’s a recap of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation.

Hassan introduces RCAP Act

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined Senators John Thune (R-SD), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) in introducing the Rural Connectivity Advancement Program (RCAP) Act of 2021. The bill would dedicate a portion of proceeds from congressionally mandated Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum auctions to be used for the buildout of broadband networks, which would help strengthen connectivity in rural communities in New Hampshire and throughout the country.

“Access to quality, high-speed internet is a necessity in today’s economy,” said Hassan. “That is why I’m glad to join with Senator Thune in introducing this bill that will build on my past work to expand rural broadband networks and bridge the urban-rural digital divide. I urge my colleagues to pass this bill, and I will continue working across the aisle to ensure that Granite State families and small businesses have the resources that they need to thrive.”

To see bill text, click here.

Shaheen questions Merrick Garland

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies (CJS), held a hearing on fiscal year 2022 funding priorities for the U.S. Department of Justice. She questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland on a variety of issues critical to New Hampshire and the nation.

You can watch Shaheen’s first round of questioning here. You can watch Shaheen’s second round of questioning here.

Kuster asking for safe re-opening of U.S./Canadian Border

Rep. Annie Kuster (NH-02) led a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urging the safe re-opening of the U.S.-Canadian border. Rep. Kuster was joined on the letter by Reps. Peter Welch (VT-AL), Chellie Pingree (ME-01), Chris Pappas (NH-01), and Jared Golden (ME-02). Canadian tourists are vital contributors to the New England economy, spending an average of $19 billion in the United States every year, including $500 million across northern New England. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter can be viewed here,