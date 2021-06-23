Chief Aldenberg on Amber Alert and report of missing mother and son: ‘The system worked’

Above: Watch the press conference held by Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

MANCHESTER, NH – Chief Allen Aldenberg detailed some of the concerns that led to an Amber Alert that was issued by police on June 22 after a mother and her 4-year-old son were reported missing.

According to Aldenberg, Manchester police received a call around 2:20 p.m. from someone concerned about a woman and child who had left the area together, identified as Alis Marie Roman-Salgado, 26, and her son, Armani Neptali Molina, 4.

As the investigation proceeded it was determined that the woman and child may possibly be in danger according to Aldenberg, which “raised their concerns.” The FBI was notified and joined the investigation, and an Amber Alert was issued at about 5:30 p.m.