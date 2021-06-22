UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing mother and 4-year-old son cancelled, ‘both safe’ police say

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m. Police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued for a Manchester mother and son after they were found safe in Manchester. No other details were provided by police.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abducted child, which was broadcast across cellular wifi networks on Tuesday evening. Police are requesting the public’s assistance with locating a mother and her son, 4, who are missing.

Alis Marie Roman-Salgado, 26, and her son, Armani Neptali Molina have been reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” and may be in danger. Police did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Alis is a Hispanic female, 4-feet-11-inches-tall. Armani is approximately 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue “PJ Mask” pajama pants and a grey “PJ Mask” pajama shirt.

Alis and Armani may be in a blue BMW 325 Sedan, Massachusetts Plate 2WYY79.

This is an active and fluid investigation and Manchester Police will provide updates as appropriate. Anyone with information should call 911.