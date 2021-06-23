F-Cats beat Bowie for fourth win in a row

BOWIE, MD – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats opened up their six-game series against the Bowie Bay Sox with a 10-5 victory on Tuesday night.

New Hampshire batted around the order in the first, sending four men across the plate, and Nick Podkul’s two-run homer in the third put the ‘Cats back into the lead after Bowie put up two-run innings in the first and second.

Johnny Rizer’s RBI single brought Bowie back within a run in the fourth, but that’d be as close as the Bay Sox would get. Bowie didn’t seriously threaten the Fisher Cats again after Rizer’s RBI outside of the seventh, where they would leave the bases loaded without adding any additional runs.

Meanwhile, three walks and a Samad Taylor single equaled two more runs for the Fisher Cats in the sixth and a two-run Taylor homer in the seventh provided more insurance for the visitors.

The Fisher Cats’ pitching by committee efforts continued, with five separate hurlers taking about 25 to 50 pitches each. Sean Rackoski (2-1) was the winner, recording seven outs in the second, third and fourth innings.

At the plate, New Hampshire accumulated a staggering 13 walks, with Gabriel Moreno getting four free passes, Otto Lopez getting three and going to Podkul, Brock Lundquist and Austin Martin.

Groshans also joined Podkul and Taylor in getting a pair of RBI on the night.

On Wednesday, Johnny Barbato (0-1, 5.09 ERA) takes the mound against Bowie’s Blaine Knight (2-0, 2.40) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.