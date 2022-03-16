Burkush wins Ward 9 special election

Ward 9 Moderator Gloria Pillotte announces the results. Video/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Jim Burkush has been chosen to replace the late Barbara Shaw as the new Alderman for Ward 9.

Burkush, a former State Representative and former Manchester Fire Department Chief defeated former State Representative and Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan on Tuesday, 645 – 460.

Burkush said he did not come into election day expecting such a large margin of victory, or any margin of victory or defeat for that matter, only that he and his supporters did everything they could to reach out to voters.

“Our campaign team worked very hard for the last five or six weeks to get the message out, talk to many voters, and with this resounding victory it’s clear that we got our message out and the voters have spoken,” he said.

Burkush said he now looks forward to working on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen toward addressing homelessness in Ward 9 as well as working on the city budget and other committee work that may come his way once he is assigned to an Aldermanic committee.

Sullivan said following the results that she and her supporters did their best, but knew they would be hard-pressed to respond to messaging efforts put out by Democrats as well as firefighter, police and teachers’ unions.

“I am heartbroken for the people of Ward 9 that will continue to struggle until we are able to fight back against the strength of the unions, I will continue to fight back in my small little corner of the world,” she said.