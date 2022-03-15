Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and milder, high of 58

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.