Wednesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and milder, high of 58

Tuesday, March 15, 2022Rick GordonNews0
Tuesday, March 15, 2022Rick GordonNews0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

Precipitation is expected to end early this morning with skies turning partly to mostly sunny going into the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook March 16- March 20

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with evening showers. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and spring-like. High 70 Winds WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clouding up and mild with late showers. Low 46 Winds NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Periods of rain and cooler. High 48 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early showers. Low 43 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
First Day of Spring: Mostly cloudy & breezy. High 50 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM with clouds and temperatures around 50.

Mud Season: Be Prepared

One unique aspect about New Hampshire is we have almost every flood hazard you can think of from ice jams in the winter, tropical systems in the summer, coastal flooding on the coast, and river flooding throughout the interior. Find out more about the states flood hazards and some historical flood events by visiting these pages:

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts