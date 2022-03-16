Rodgers Memorial Library joins GMILCS, Inc.

HUDSON, NH – The Rodgers Memorial Library in Hudson has joined GMILCS, Inc., a nonprofit consortium of public and academic libraries in New Hampshire, sharing an integrated system, sharing resources, and sharing experience. The most recent library to join the consortium, the Nesmith Library in Windham, did so in 2011.

The Rodgers Memorial Library serves a community of 25,394 in southern New Hampshire, bordering Nashua and the Merrimack River to the west, Litchfield to the north, and the Massachusetts border to the south. Linda Pilla, director of the Rodgers Memorial Library, is looking forward to increasing the number of borrowable items from RML’s local collection of 45,000 to the consortium’s shareable collection of 1.4 million titles, bringing free access to the cloudLibrary digital collection, and giving RML cardholders the opportunity to visit any of the GMILCS member libraries to check out or return materials.

According to Director Pilla, “to say we are excited about these added benefits for Rodgers patrons is an understatement!”

GMILCS, Inc. currently serves a population of almost 300,000 New Hampshire residents through the following libraries:

The Rodgers Memorial Library will go live on the shared integrated system on April 14, 2022. For more information about GMILCS, Inc., please contact Betsy Solon at the Wadleigh Library, Milford at 603-249-0645.