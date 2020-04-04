Brothers rescued after falling into the Merrimack River while kayaking

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester fire received multiple calls of two men, later identified as brothers, in the Merrimack river just before 2 p.m. They were spotted south of the 293 bridge in heavy rapids. The men were spotted clinging on to items, trying to hold on. One of the men was able to swim to an island near the Manchester water treatment plant, the other man was swept downstream. Both were successfully rescued.
Manchester Fire, and Bedford Fire launched boats and watercraft to try to reach the men. NH Fish and Game and Marine Patrol were already north of the incident searching for a victim of a presumed drowning Thursday night. They rushed to the scene as well.
Manchester fire launched two boats on the east side of the river and one boat was able to reach the man on the island, who was pulled to safety.
MFD and Bedford located the second man clinging to a tree in the middle of heavy rapids with no personal floatation device. MFD and BFD reached the man to provide a floatation device. Once the man had the vest on MFD brought a boat close enough that the man could be pulled into the boat. The man clenched on to one of the rescuers as he was brought to shore where medical personnel were waiting.
The men identified themselves as brothers who decided to take kayaks in the river, but “weren’t equipped properly to be in the river this time of year,” according to Manchester District Chief Hank Martineau, from the scene. Neither man had a personal floatation device on at the time of the incident. The kayaks were washed down stream. Bedford Fire / EMS checked both men for injuries and provided dry clothing to them.
The body of the missing man from Thursday night has not been recovered. Divers from Fish and Game and a boat from Marine Patrol continued to search Saturday.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.